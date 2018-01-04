Bombs, WWII-era ordnance still buried in Longboat Key, report claims

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) —More than 70 years after being dropped, old bombs and a World War II-era ordnance remain buried in one of the quietest beach towns in Tampa Bay, a new report finds.

In the 1940s, Longboat Key was practically empty.

“It was definitely a lot more raccoons than people, there was hardly any people,” said longtime resident Shirley Beachum.

During World War II, the U.S. government turned 200-acres of mostly vacant land into the Longboat Key Gunnery Range where the bombs were dropped. Historians say young pilots trained at Longboat Key before they were deployed to North Africa to fight the Nazis.

At the time, Beachum’s parents were residents of Longboat Key. She said they would flee the area whenever the bombs were dropped.

“A bomb is loud,” said Beachum. “They would be notified whenever there was going to be [a bombing test] because they closed the island off.”

A report by the journalism non-profit ProPublica found the government has not finished removing the bombs and bullets from the ground. The report also found the soil is contaminated with the dangerous compound Barium.

The government won’t complete the cleanup until 2048, which will cost approximately $8.37 million.

Bombing ranges were used all over Tampa Bay and nowadays there are frequent reports of unexploded ordnance.

“I don’t think there’s anything to be worried about,” said Michael Drake with the Longboat Key Historical Society.

Drake says most of the island is already developed and no issues have arisen.

“To my knowledge, there’s never been anything that’s been found that’s live ammo,” said Drake.

The Army Corps of Engineers tells News Channel 8 no live explosives were used on the island and the soil contamination presents a very low risk to humans.

The official added that 2048 is an estimated date to complete the cleanup and the area could be cleaned much sooner if it is needed at all.

