Bella’s Italian Cafe demonstrates how they make homemade pasta for National Spaghetti Day

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate National Spaghetti Day, the managers at Bella’s Italian Cafe in South Tampa opened early to demonstrate how they make pasta from scratch.

Anthony the pasta maker goes by the name “Amp,” and he mixed a fine powdery substance name semolina with eggs and water.

A few moments later, pasta came pouring out of the machine in the kitchen.

Bella’s Italian Cafe manager Michelle Rice used the pasta to make two of the restaurant’s favorite dishes, “Confetti Spaghetti” and spaghetti and meatballs.

Here are a few interesting fun facts to help you celebrate National Spaghetti Day:

  • Tomato sauce and meatballs was first added to spaghetti by Americans.
  • Parmesan is the most popular topping people put on spaghetti
  • Per person, Italians eat 55 pounds of spaghetti a year, while Americans eat fifteen pounds.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s