Bella’s Italian Cafe demonstrates how they make homemade pasta for National Spaghetti Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate National Spaghetti Day, the managers at Bella’s Italian Cafe in South Tampa opened early to demonstrate how they make pasta from scratch.

Anthony the pasta maker goes by the name “Amp,” and he mixed a fine powdery substance name semolina with eggs and water.

A few moments later, pasta came pouring out of the machine in the kitchen.

Bella’s Italian Cafe manager Michelle Rice used the pasta to make two of the restaurant’s favorite dishes, “Confetti Spaghetti” and spaghetti and meatballs.

Here are a few interesting fun facts to help you celebrate National Spaghetti Day:

Tomato sauce and meatballs was first added to spaghetti by Americans.

Parmesan is the most popular topping people put on spaghetti

Per person, Italians eat 55 pounds of spaghetti a year, while Americans eat fifteen pounds.

