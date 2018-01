BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man armed with a gun robbed a Florida Central Credit Union in Bradenton on Thursday.

According to Bradenton police, the man entered the bank, located at 701 9th Street W around 3:55 p.m.

Police say the man fired two rounds into the ceiling and announced his robbery plans.

The man jumped over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled, but was located by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office 30 minutes later.