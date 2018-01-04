8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Dec. 15-17

1. Marvel Universe Stunt Show (Friday)

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Get the details

2. Nerf Wars (Saturday)

Grab your Nerf blaster and labeled darts and be ready to compete, duck, dive and dodge as the foam flies at Nerf Wars. Get the details

3. Fun Run (Saturday)

Your family can get moving during the fun run with costumes on and a special pancake breakfast. Get the details

4. Glas Art Tour (Saturday)

Looking to make some new friends? Join New Town Connections on a tour of a glass art museum in St. Pete. Get the details

5. Toy Train Collectibles (Saturday)

Check out the best model trains, hobbies collectibles and diecast cars, with a FREE train show for kids. Get the details

6. Downtown Dunedin Art Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Shop, stroll with your dog and view works by the more than 30 artists from around the country set up their work along Main Street. Get the details

7. Brew Bus Tour (Saturday, Sunday)

Explore the Tampa Bay area and check out the brewery atmosphere with some fun folks. Get the details

8. New Year’s New Me (Sunday)

Ready to get back in shape? Celebrate the New Year by running a 5k or 10k in beautiful Tampa Bay. Get the details

