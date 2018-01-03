UPS makes changes after packages stolen from home of contract delivery person

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Maria Martin shopped online for Christmas gifts this year, but some of her gifts never arrived.

“Somebody said to me the other day that there were two things on my Amazon list that nobody received, okay I’ll have to look for them, I don’t know if I misplaced them, I didn’t know if I put them in a box, but I honestly haven’t gone back to look for them and now you are telling me why I can’t find them,” said Martin.

Martin learned she was the victim of a package thief when a news crew showed up at her door. She’s one of several residents in her Land O’ Lakes neighborhood missing packages this holiday season. Detectives say the neighborhood banded together to help them catch the thief.

“The neighborhood Facebook page, they were able to put together the trend that was going on. At first they noticed that they were all having packages stolen, they were able to put together where this person who drove the golf cart, delivering packages during the holidays, what street they were on and things like that. So, the community was instrumental in helping us solve this case,” said Pasco County Sheriff’s Corporal Andrew Denbo.

A team of investigators worked quickly to solve the crime and arrested the 15-year-old son of a UPS contract employee.

The shipping giant had been using the teen’s home as a delivery hub for holiday packages.

The teen’s father and his father’s girlfriend ran a business delivering packages around the neighborhood on golf carts.

On Wednesday, a UPS spokesman confirmed they are no longer using the home as their delivery hub after deputies found thousands of dollars in stolen items inside the residence.

“We conducted a search of his home and recovered a couple thousand dollars of property. Things were such as I-phone 10’s, laptops, smart home devices, video doorbells designed to keep people from stealing packages,” said Denbo.

Deputies believe the teen’s father had no idea what his son was up to.

“So, it looks like the kid was hiding these items throughout the house. He would go to like a dresser or something that’s not commonly used in the house and he would hide the items underneath that or in his own room or in places he didn’t think his parents would look,” said Denbo.

On Wednesday, the deputies were in the process of returning the stolen items to their rightful owners.

Maria Martin will be one of the people getting her stolen items back, but she is disappointed to learn a teen is responsible for taking the item she ordered.

“It’s just unbelievable how kids are now these days, they have no respect for anybody’s property or person,” said Martin.

