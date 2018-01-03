UCF Knights announce parade at Disney World to celebrate undefeated season

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Walt Disney World will host a parade for the University of Central Florida Knights to celebrate the team’s undefeated season.

The Magic Kingdom parade will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and while Disney controls what will be written on parade banners, the Knights are calling this their own national championship parade. The Knights defeated Auburn on Monday with a 34-27 win in the Peach Bowl.

UCF is trying to round up as many players as it can for the parade.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: