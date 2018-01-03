UCF Knights announce parade at Disney World to celebrate undefeated season

WESH Published: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Walt Disney World will host a parade for the University of Central Florida Knights to celebrate the team’s undefeated season.

The Magic Kingdom parade will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and while Disney controls what will be written on parade banners, the Knights are calling this their own national championship parade. The Knights defeated Auburn on Monday with a 34-27 win in the Peach Bowl.

UCF is trying to round up as many players as it can for the parade.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s