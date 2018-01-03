Tallahassee sees first significant snow since 1989

WESH Published:
Twitter/Kyle Smith

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Snow flurries fell as far south as Tallahassee Wednesday as a massive front brought some of the coldest temperatures in years to parts of Florida.

The National Weather Service predicted snow flurries across a swath of northern Florida, from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, on Wednesday morning. Accumulations were not expected.

In Central Florida, the state’s largest theme parks announced that water attractions such as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld’s Aquatica were closed Wednesday because of the cold snap.

The temperature early Wednesday in Orlando was 50 degrees Fahrenheit and it was raining.

It is expected to be even colder in Central Florida on Thursday. Freeze warnings have been posted for much of Central Florida for Thursday morning as cold air pours in behind Wednesday’s rain showers.

On its Twitter account, the Tallahassee Police Department shared video of snow falling next to a police cruiser Wednesday morning. The department also warned motorists that ice could form on bridges early Wednesday.

Weather warnings forced some school districts in Florida’s northern counties to close just as students were set to return after a winter break.

The mayor of Jacksonville closed city offices to all but essential personnel on Wednesday, advising people to stay off the roads. In Tallahassee, school officials announced that classes would remain closed Wednesday.

