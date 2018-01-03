Study claims rich people are more narcissistic

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A recent study found that people who are wealthy, lack in the relationship department.

Researchers surveyed more than 2,000 people from various economic backgrounds which included, those from the non-working poor to the middle of upper class.

They were asked to recall recent experiences and hypothetical situations that involved friends of coworkers.

The results revealed that people with more money were more narcissistic. They got more happiness out of their own accomplishments than from their relationships with others.

