St. Petersburg Aquatics swim team braves cold to practice outside

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One student at a time, wearing nothing but swim suits, St. Petersburg Aquatics swim team braved the cold to jump in the swimming pool and swim laps at the North Shore Aquatic complex.

“There is about a 40 degree difference between the water temperature and the air temp and obviously the rain is making it pretty miserable on the pool deck right now but the water is great,” said the City of St. Pete’s Rebecca Hansen.

The water temperature is always set one degree over 80, so when swimmers are in the water they feel fine, but once they get out they say it’s frigid and cold.

“In the water it’s like really warm. The water is usually kept at like 81 degrees and then outside when you jump out, it’s so cold it’s like your feet just burn and you are just running to the locker room,” said 14-year-old Maslin Grant.

“It’s really cold, especially like the first jump-in. You definitely want to put yourself down fast and run straight to the pool as fast as possible,” said 16-year-old Tyre Hill.

Swim teams from all over the country came to practice swimming in what they thought would be a warm Florida climate but what they found was much different.

“We are from D.C. and it is way colder than we expected it to be but you know we are having fun with it so we will make it through,” said Catholic University student Caroline before she joined her teammates in the water.

