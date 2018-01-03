Snow, ice, a welcome change for some N. Florida residents

By Published: Updated:

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Many people across North Florida were prepared for snow Wednesday morning, but many just found ice.

Eric Welch lives in the town of Lee and stepped outside Wednesday hoping to see flakes flying. His son who lives one hour north was getting accumulating snow.

Instead of snow, Welch discovered that his trees and bushes in the front yard were turned into an ice sculpture.

“We turned the hose on to keep the pump from freezing up and it iced an ice sculpture in the front yard,” he said.

In Tallahassee people actually got to see snow for the first time in 28 years.

Across North Florida, many schools and roads were closed due to the icy conditions.

But for Florididans like Eric Welch it is a welcome change.

“I like a little cold weather. We here in North Florida and we are used to it being hot. We get three months of winter. It is nice to have a cold snap every now and then,” said Welch. “We do not plan to go anywhere, we stocked up on groceries for the rest of the week. We’ve got plenty of fire wood.”

Follow Amanda Ciavarri on Facebook

See the full Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 WeatherMax app

Mother Nature socks Florida with winter blast

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s