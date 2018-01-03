Snow, ice, a welcome change for some N. Florida residents

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Many people across North Florida were prepared for snow Wednesday morning, but many just found ice.

Eric Welch lives in the town of Lee and stepped outside Wednesday hoping to see flakes flying. His son who lives one hour north was getting accumulating snow.

Instead of snow, Welch discovered that his trees and bushes in the front yard were turned into an ice sculpture.

“We turned the hose on to keep the pump from freezing up and it iced an ice sculpture in the front yard,” he said.

In Tallahassee people actually got to see snow for the first time in 28 years.

Across North Florida, many schools and roads were closed due to the icy conditions.

But for Florididans like Eric Welch it is a welcome change.

“I like a little cold weather. We here in North Florida and we are used to it being hot. We get three months of winter. It is nice to have a cold snap every now and then,” said Welch. “We do not plan to go anywhere, we stocked up on groceries for the rest of the week. We’ve got plenty of fire wood.”

