POLK CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a death in Polk City Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office responded to the call at 1:45 p.m. regarding a dead man in a home near the 7400 block on Berkley Road in Polk City.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators arrived once the death was determined to be suspicious.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief media at 5:30 p.m. Stay with WFLA.com for more information.