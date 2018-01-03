Search suspended for missing cave diver in Florida

SALT SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) – Authorities have suspended the search for a 25-year-old Florida man who went missing while cave diving.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the 4-day search for Alexander James McKeeman of Orlando yielded no results.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports people at the Silver Glen Springs Recreation area in Salt Springs saw a man enter the water on Friday. But when the park closed, his car and personnel belongings were still at the park.

Sheriff’s office divers, along with other professional divers, searched the caves but didn’t find McKeeman.

