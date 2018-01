ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a home partially collapsed into the ocean in Ponte Vedra Wednesday, officials said.

Multiple agencies responded to a partially collapsed home in the 2700 block of South Ponte Vedra Blvd and secured the scene.

Officials said the home was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.