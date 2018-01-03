Pinellas deputy saves woman from jumping off Sunshine Skyway Bridge

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy likely saved the life of a Tampa woman who was about to jump off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the agency, Deputy Damon Laney was traveling across the bridge during his off-duty hours when he saw a car parked on the side of the bridge with its emergency lights on.

The deputy pulled behind the vehicle and put his hazards on, but before he could get out of the car, a 50-year-old woman exited the vehicle in front of him and ran toward the bridge’s outside barrier wall.

Forced to make a split-second decision, the deputy ended up using his vehicle to trap her legs between the push bumper and the wall. By the time the deputy exited the vehicle, the woman was able to free herself and was completely over the wall with the exception of an arm, according to the agency.

Deputy Laney grabbed her by the waist and pulled her back over the wall.

The agency said the woman continued to struggle until she was handcuffed. She allegedly cried and told the deputy “just let me jump” as she was being detained.

She later said she was upset over personal issues.

The woman was taken into protective custody under the Baker Act.

Deputy Laney has been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for five years. He’s currently assigned to the Patrol Operations DUI Unit.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s