Pasco woman stabs driver on U.S. 19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Port Richey woman is behind bars after she stabbed the driver of a truck in which she was riding on New Year’s Day, deputies said.

The incident happened on U.S. 19 in Bayonet Point.

According to an arrest report, Erin Frank, 35, was sitting in the middle seat of a pickup truck carrying two others and got upset when the driver refused to take her to another home.

Authorities said Frank began striking the driver and stabbed him five times in the arm and chest with a four-inch knife, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and run it into a ditch off the highway.

The driver was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives later made contact with Frank and she was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

She is being held at the Pasco County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

