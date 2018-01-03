Mulberry wallet snatcher turns herself in after being caught on camera

Verlin Sue Wilson. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly woman turned herself into deputies Tuesday after she was caught on camera stealing a wallet from another woman at a Dollar General in Mulberry.

Deputies said 68-year-old Verlin Sue Wilson contacted a bail bondsman to turn herself in at the urging of her husband after video of the incident was widely shared online.

In the video, Wilson can be seen grabbing and flipping through the wallet as she begins checking out her items.

Wilson reportedly made off with $200 to $250, a Florida Driver’s License, Citibank MasterCard, American Express card, an Amazon Visa card and insurance cards.

On Tuesday, a bail bondsman told detectives the culprit showed up at his office to turn herself in.

Detectives met Wilson and charged her with one count of theft, one count petit theft second offense and one count unlawful use of personal ID.

