Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $4 million sold in Florida

Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you bought a ticket for Tuesday night’s $361 million Mega Millions lottery, you didn’t win the big jackpot. But, neither did anyone else.

That means the jackpot will grow to an estimated $418 million for the next drawing on Friday, Jan. 5.

The winning numbers were: 01-42-47-64-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

There was not a winning ticket sold for the jackpot. However, one ticket was sold in Florida that is worth $4 million. That ticket had five winning numbers and also had the optional Megaplier.

Two tickets were sold in Florida that had 4-out-of-5 winning numbers plus the Megaball and are worth $10,000. One  ticket had 4-out-of-5 winning numbers plus the Megaball and the Megaplier which increased the winnings to $40,000.

Tickets sold in Florida that had 4-out-of-5 winning numbers are worth $500.

The complete list of Florida Mega Millions payouts for the Jan. 2, 2017 drawing are shown below.

