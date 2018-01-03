Man arrested after fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing in St. Pete

Rodney Eric Brinson Jr. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after a fatal New Year’s Eve stabbing in St. Pete.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of 11th Avenue North and found 57-year-old Michael Anthony Olive critically injured.

Police said Olive had an argument with 28-year-old Rodney Eric Brinson Jr., and Brinson started stabbing Olive, leaving him with critical wounds.  Police said the men knew each other.

Olive was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and died on January 2 from his injuries.

Brinson was arrested at the scene and now faces a second-degree murder charge.

No further details are available at this time.

