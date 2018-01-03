Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing mom, 4 kids

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing mother and her four children.

Detectives say the children were last seen at their daycare on Dec. 20.

The daycare is located at 4017 N. 34 Street in Tampa.

Detectives say the childrens’ biological mother, Gilbrina Longworth, removed the kids from the daycare before a Child Protective Services Investigator could make contact with them.

The mother and four children are believed to be traveling in a 2002,Blue, 4-door Nissan Maxima with Florida Tag # I H Q J 4 2.

The HCSO provided the following details about the four missing children-

Israel Longworth, age 6

Description: black male, brown hair and brown eyes

Shelliya Jackson, age 4

Description: black female, brown hair and brown eyes

Shelly Jackson, age 3

Description: black male

Noryye Longworth, age 6 months

Description: black male

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Gilbrina Longworth and the children is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

