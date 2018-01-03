GR8 Inspiration: Local eye clinic donates car to refuge in need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A refugee from Congo, Africa is cruising Tampa Bay in a new car after the global transplant and research center in Tampa found out about his journey to give his son a better life.

The 14-year-old boy suffers from vision loss and was being abused and neglected in his school back in Africa.

“In Africa dada shared with me that Ide never learned to read or right and he’s 14. He was beaten in school by his teacher. He had one teacher for more than 100 students in class. He spent most of his time at school in the corner – and that is what motivated Dada to more here to Florida,” said Alicia Wolfe, a teacher for the visually impaired, helping to translate for the family.

Dada Kylemanninwa was riding his bike throughout to and from work and the hospital trying to find help for his son. This went on for years until word got back to the Lion’s Eye Institute about the father’s desperation to find his son the help he needs to restore vision, and to integrate into a high school.

Lion’s Eye helped Dada by donating a car to him for $1.

Today, the 14-year-old boy is attending Freedom High School, working with specialized teachers, has new friends and working with Lion’s Eye to restore his vision.

Finding a new path in America makes Kylemanninwa Dada a Gr8 Inspiration.

