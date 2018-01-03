Freeze warnings issued for much of the Tampa Bay area for Thursday morning

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The watch has been issued for Polk, Hardee, Highlands, coastal Hernando, inland Pasco and inland Hillsborough counties.

The freeze warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Click here for your full Storm Team 8 forecast

A freeze watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday morning.

That includes the cities of Lakeland, Winter Haven, Sebring, Avon Park, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Dade City, Zephyrhills, Brandon, Plant City and Sun City Center.

Temperatures could drop to 28 to 32 degrees for around three hours.

Sub-freezing temperatures will be a danger for pets, livestock and sensitive vegetation.

These conditions will likely kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s