Freeze warnings issued for much of the Tampa Bay area for Thursday morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The watch has been issued for Polk, Hardee, Highlands, coastal Hernando, inland Pasco and inland Hillsborough counties.

The freeze warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday.

A freeze watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday morning.

That includes the cities of Lakeland, Winter Haven, Sebring, Avon Park, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Dade City, Zephyrhills, Brandon, Plant City and Sun City Center.

Temperatures could drop to 28 to 32 degrees for around three hours.

Sub-freezing temperatures will be a danger for pets, livestock and sensitive vegetation.

These conditions will likely kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

