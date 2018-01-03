‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child

By Published:
‘Fixer Upper’ fans going crazy over Joanna’s announcement
In this March 29, 2016 photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

WACO, TX (WCMH) — “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fifth child.

As Tuesday night’s new episode aired, Chip Gaines started tweeting a series of hints regarding a big announcement. In the third tweet, Chip made the big reveal.

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip later wrote on Instagram.

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

The couple is already parents to two boys and two girls.

Earlier this year, the “Fixer Upper” stars announced that the popular series will end after its upcoming fifth season.

The couple announced the decision in a September blog post.

Launched in 2013, “Fixer Upper” follows the couple as they redo houses near their Waco home. Its final season premieres in November.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s