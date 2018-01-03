Fire officials warn of space heater safety in frigid weather

(WFLA) – A woman dies after a fire rips through her Tampa home in 2008; another woman dies in Bradenton fire in 2009; a year later, a woman dies in a fire at a Pinellas County home.

What do all of these headlines have in common? Investigators say the fires were started by space heaters.

A St. Pete woman says a space heater is to blame for a fire that destroyed her home in December.

“Everything, I lost everything that was in there. It is crazy. I never had to go through this. Never,” said Jahmesia Jackson.

Although Floridians don’t typically need to heat their homes, fire officials are urging residents to be cautious when using a space heater.

According to Consumer Reports, they account for 25,000 house fires and 300 deaths in the U.S. each year.

“It’s fairly rare which makes it that much more dangerous. It may be occurring less often but that makes it more dangerous because it’s not in the forefront of everyone’s mind,” said John Klinefelter, assistant chief of the Clearwater Fire Department.

The object should be kept away from furniture, clothes and other household objects.

Ovens and grills can be problematic as well.

“We worry about people bringing grills inside as a heating source,” Klinefelter said.

Klinefelter says people should keep their grills outside and keep an eye on their space heaters if they are used inside the home.

