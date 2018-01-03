Deputies: Pair of guns found in vehicle where shooting victims died at teen party in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies say they recovered a pair of handguns believed to have been fired at the scene of a deadly shooting in east Tampa.

Deputies said the two guns, a 9 mm pistol and a .380 caliber handgun, were found in the vehicle where Julissa Jackson, 15, and Jyhaad Grant, 25, were shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

They were found dead outside of a teen party on North 50th Street after fights broke out, deputies said.

Deputies haven’t said who they believe were shooting the weapons.

Investigators said two armed security guards heard fireworks, then gunshots and saw someone shooting from the car with the two victims.

Deputies said the security guards fired their weapons in fear of their lives, killing the two victims.

News Channel 8 got an exclusive look inside the venue at the Stor-ette Business Park. It’s on a property where several people are using storage units as businesses and homes.

The party space was left in shambles with confetti on the floor and beer cans scattered in the area where nearly 200 teenagers partied.

We’ve learned that the person renting the building is being evicted.

A News Channel 8 crew arrived just after a Hillsborough County deputy posted the notice on the front door.

Fire officials said the building was used as a church two years ago and had a maximum capacity of 82 people, despite nearly 200 teens reportedly attending the party.

“You always do your best to control what you can control and what’s out of your hands, is beyond your control,” said Tyler Mills, the event promoter.

County records show that the Stor-ette Incorporation owns the property but the managers were nowhere to be found.

Deputies said no one has been charged as the investigation continues.

