Coquina Key murder suspect laughs at victim’s niece in court

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- The man accused of killing a Coquina Key resident and then attacking his sister was in court Wednesday.

Otis Henderson was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Detectives said he beat Paul Dumas to death with a lamp pot and then attacked Dumas’s sister, Elaine Vidinha.

Vidinha’s daughter, Joyce Laporte addressed Henderson during his bond hearing. Henderson cracked a smile as she talked about her murdered uncle and injured mother.

“I hate you, you remember my name. You remember my name, you remember Paul’s name, will you stop laughing,” said Laporte. “My mother had to push herself through her brother’s blood to get to the door.”

Police said Henderson attacked Dumas and Vidinha on Dec. 30 after an argument over money.

Laporte said Henderson turned on her uncle after he took him in. She said the two were in a relationship.

“He knew him for over 15 years, they were even lovers, okay and he turned around and he viciously attacked him,” she said in court.

Laporte said her mother was uncomfortable living with Henderson because of his violent past. His arrest record in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties are long.

Henderson was arrested for battery in 1995 and 1996. He was arrested twice in 1997 for battery and sexual battery.

In 2001, he served time in state prison for battery, fraud and grand theft. He was released in June 2002.

In August of that year, Henderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for burglary and drug charges. He was released this past August and moved in with Dumas.

Laporte hopes he stays in a cell this time.

“I want Otis to rot in jail. that’s where he deserves to be. He’s too dangerous. He should not be out anyway.”

Henderson was given no bond.

