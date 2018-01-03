Cold weather negatively impacting many Tampa Bay area businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chilly weather in the Tampa Bay area has impacted a lot of businesses that would normally cash in this week from tourists.

In John’s Pass, many businesses are either closed or are exceptionally slow.

“I started the email, ‘I am writing you with a heavy heart,’ and I was,” said Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard Marina.

Captain Hubbard sent an email blast out to thousands of his customers on Sunday, letting them know fishing trips were off.

“Not only am I disappointed because I have to let down my guest[s], but I’m also disappointed as a business owner because the business isn’t making any money if we aren’t running trips,” said Hubbard.

Typically, this time of the year is one that rakes in thousands of dollars.

“You’re looking at upwards of 100,000 bodies inside this pass, eating, drinking, going on cruises, fishing. They spend a lot of money. The economic impact of John’s Pass being basically closed due to weather is great,” said Hubbard.

Business owners are hurting but they’re not the only ones.

“The last couple of days we have been sending people home and obviously that hurts our employees.”

Hubbard does his best to plan for bad weather but being a Floridian, it’s not something he expects.

“You can’t control the weather. You can’t make fish bite. We work really hard to control the experience with great customer service and obviously this weather doesn’t lend itself to doing that very well,” said Hubbard.

“If you had to guess how much money you could have made with the weather being nice, what would you guess?” we asked.

“I don’t want to think about it,” said Hubbard.

The marina has an offshore trip booked for this weekend. Captains are hoping for better weather so they can pull it off.

