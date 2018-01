TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bucs safety T.J. Ward was arrested Wednesday morning on two misdemeanor drug charges, according to police.

Police tell us Ward was charged with Failure to Appear Possession of Cannabis and Failure to Appear Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was released from jail on a $2,500 bond.

