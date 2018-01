(WFLA/CNN) – Thousands of people ran a marathon across a frozen river in northeast China as a part of New Year celebrations.

About 2,000 people bundled up and faced the cold for the Amur Ice Marathon.

Runners faced temperatures as low as -15 degrees.

That didn’t stop participants from China, Russia and other countries from participating.

A mini-marathon was also held to get even more runners involved.

The Frozen Runway is officially recognized by the Chinese Athletics Association.