Woman killed when airboat hit object in water in Polk County

By Published: Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New Year’s boat ride turned deadly for a family in Polk County.

Stephanie Wright, 44, of Lake Wales, was killed when the boat she was riding in hit an object in the water.

“My wife came with the phone, and she was crying. She said ‘we lost our Stephanie,’” the victim’s uncle, David Clemons, told News Channel 8. “We cried for a while.”

On Jan. 1 at 1:40 a.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the airboat accident on Crooked Lake, near Frostproof.

According to FWC, the 13-foot airboat hit barbed wire. The family of four, including Wright, were on board at the time of the accident, three adults and one minor.

According to FWC, a man suffered serious injuries from the accident. Another adult on board and one juvenile had minor injuries.

“There are cow pastures down there and fences that run out into the lake to keep the cattle from going into other properties around there,” Clemons explained.

“She is definitely going to be missed by a lot of people here in this area. It’s just a freak accident,” Clemons said. “It’s just unbelievable. I don’t know what else to say but it hurts.”

The accident is still under investigation with the FWC and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s