Winter storm warnings, advisories issued for parts of north Florida

By Published:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for various areas across north Florida.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Columbia and Duval county from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Alachua County will be under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday as well.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an enhanced confidence of a significant winter weather event across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida starting late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

NWS says precipitation will be wet snow or sleet in the westernmost counties, with other counties seeing freezing rain or sleet.

Gainesville will likely see freezing rain as temperatures cool down.

Your full Storm Team 8 forecast

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s