Winter storm warnings, advisories issued for parts of north Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for various areas across north Florida.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Columbia and Duval county from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Alachua County will be under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday as well.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an enhanced confidence of a significant winter weather event across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida starting late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

NWS says precipitation will be wet snow or sleet in the westernmost counties, with other counties seeing freezing rain or sleet.

Gainesville will likely see freezing rain as temperatures cool down.

Your full Storm Team 8 forecast