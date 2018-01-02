Warrant for Queen Elsa issued after freezing temps chill nation

By Published:
Credit: The Slidell Police Department Facebook

SLIDELL, La. (WFLA) — Do you want to build a snowman? Queen Elsa sure does!

It seems the Ice Queen, from Disney’s hit film “Frozen”, has cast a chilling spell across the country to celebrate the New Year.

A police department in southeast Louisiana issued an arrest warrant for Queen Elsa after temperatures dipped below freezing in many places.

We’re even feeling her frosty powers right here in the Tampa Bay area.

The Slidell Police Department shared the wanted poster offering a massive $100 million as a reward for the “dead or alive” capture of Arendelle’s queen.

Police say she’s a “very dangerous girl” and warn those searching for her to approach with caution.

As you can tell by our frigid weather, Queen Elsa is armed with icicles and must be defeated with love wrapped in a warm hug.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s