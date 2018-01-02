Twins born minutes apart, but have birthdays in different years

BAKERSFIELD, CA (WFLA) — A woman gave birth to twins born in different years, with her son born two minutes before midnight, and her daughter born 16 minutes into 2018.

According to NBC News, a California woman rang in the New Year by giving birth in 2017 and 2018.

Maria Flores’ twins were born less than 20 minutes away.

But her boy Joaquã was born just before the New Year, and daughter Aitana was born 16 minutes into 2018.

As the first babies born in the New Year, the Flores twins will get over $3,000 dollars in brand new baby gear, donated by local community organizations.

The uniquely timed birth was even a first for the longtime doctor who helped deliver the New Year’s twins.

“I’ve been in practice for almost 30 plus years, I’ve never had the opportunity to do anything like that before,” physician Seyed Tamjidi said.

The timing of the birth cam as an extra surprise, as the twins weren’t due for another three weeks.

