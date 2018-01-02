Twins born minutes apart, but have birthdays in different years

By Published:

BAKERSFIELD, CA (WFLA) — A woman gave birth to twins born in different years, with her son born two minutes before midnight, and her daughter born 16 minutes into 2018.

According to NBC News, a California woman rang in the New Year by giving birth in 2017 and 2018.

Maria Flores’ twins were born less than 20 minutes away.

But her boy Joaquã was born just before the New Year, and daughter Aitana was born 16 minutes into 2018.

As the first babies born in the New Year, the Flores twins will get over $3,000 dollars in brand new baby gear, donated by local community organizations.

The uniquely timed birth was even a first for the longtime doctor who helped deliver the New Year’s twins.

“I’ve been in practice for almost 30 plus years, I’ve never had the opportunity to do anything like that before,” physician Seyed Tamjidi said.

The timing of the birth cam as an extra surprise, as the twins weren’t due for another three weeks.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s