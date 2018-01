(WFLA) – The winning numbers for Jan. 2’s Mega Millions drawing have been pulled. Are you a winner?

The winning numbers: 1 42 47 64 70

Mega Ball: 22

Megaplier: 4x

Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated at $361 million, with a cash option of $225 million.

The next drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m.