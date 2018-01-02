Tampa Bay area workers tough it out when temps drop to the 40s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a double whammy for mail delivery workers.

A cold Tuesday the day after a holiday when the mail wasn’t delivered is a bad combo.

“Hurts the knees. Getting in and out of the truck and your hands hurt. It’s tough,” said Rovolfo Quiles, a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.

UPS driver Andrew Haines agrees as he dropped off packages on Davis Islands.

“Just because of the cold weather, boxes hitting your hands. Making your hands hurt and everything,” Haines said.

Tampa Bay area workers who must endure temperatures in the 40s have something in common to get the job done, their clothes.

Many were bundled in layer after layer.

“I have layers! About five. But yeah, I just keep going. But it’s the wind. It’s the wind that’s cold,” said Oxford Exchange parking attendant Bonner Rust.

She looked forward to those hot July days more common here than the chilly ones.

“110 would feel good right now. But if you take it, it is what it is. It doesn’t last long. It doesn’t last long,” Rust said.

That’s what Manny Rivera thought when he got dressed for work—in shorts.

He picks up documents to be shredded and does his job in stride.

“I mean it feels good to me. I’m used to this. I’m from New Jersey, so it don’t bother me much,” he said.

