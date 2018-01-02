Security guards shoot, kill, 2 people outside teen club in Hillsborough

By Published: Updated:
The shooting was at a facility known as “The Club” located at 5809 50th St. N. in Hillsborough County.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were found dead inside a vehicle after they were shot by two security guards who feared for their lives outside a pop-up teen club in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded a 911 call at 11:30 pm about a shooting at a facility known as “The Club” located at 5809 50th St. N.

About 150 to 200 people were attending a teen night from 8 p.m. until midnight on Monday. The event closed early at 10:45 p.m. because of multiple fights.

According to HCSO investigators, the crowd was in the process of leaving when the armed security guards heard fireworks and then gun shots.

The security guards were investigating where the gun shots were coming from and saw a person firing a gun from a car.

Both security guards returned fire.

Two people were found shot dead inside the vehicle. Detectives say the deceased are a male and a female. They have not been identified and their ages are not known.

The facility is a storage building that is rented out for events.

When deputies arrived, most of the crowd had left the scene.

The shooting was at a facility known as “The Club” located at 5809 50th St. N. in Hillsborough County.
The shooting was at a facility known as “The Club” located at 5809 50th St. N. in Hillsborough County.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s