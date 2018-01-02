Security guards shoot, kill, 2 people outside teen club in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were found dead inside a vehicle after they were shot by two security guards who feared for their lives outside a pop-up teen club in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded a 911 call at 11:30 pm about a shooting at a facility known as “The Club” located at 5809 50th St. N.

About 150 to 200 people were attending a teen night from 8 p.m. until midnight on Monday. The event closed early at 10:45 p.m. because of multiple fights.

According to HCSO investigators, the crowd was in the process of leaving when the armed security guards heard fireworks and then gun shots.

The security guards were investigating where the gun shots were coming from and saw a person firing a gun from a car.

Both security guards returned fire.

Two people were found shot dead inside the vehicle. Detectives say the deceased are a male and a female. They have not been identified and their ages are not known.

The facility is a storage building that is rented out for events.

When deputies arrived, most of the crowd had left the scene.