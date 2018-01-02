Pilot proposes to girlfriend in front of passengers

WFLA Web Staff/NBC News Published:
NBC News image

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WFLA/NBC) – How do you propose to your girlfriend if you’re a pilot? You propose in front of passengers, of course.

It helps if your girlfriend happens to be a flight attendant.

Passengers on board a commercial flight from Detroit to Oklahoma City witnessed the charming proposal.

When the plane was being prepared for the flight, pilot Jon Wmerson proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend Lauren Gibbs.

It happened to be the first time the airline-employee couple had ever flown professionally together.

Jon got down on one knee and pulled a ring box out of his pocket as Lauren broke down into happy tears.

She said “Yes.”

After sharing an emotional embrace with his new bride-to-be, Jon jumped back onto the pa system to let the rest of the cabin know what had happened.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s