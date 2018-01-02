Pilot proposes to girlfriend in front of passengers

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WFLA/NBC) – How do you propose to your girlfriend if you’re a pilot? You propose in front of passengers, of course.

It helps if your girlfriend happens to be a flight attendant.

Passengers on board a commercial flight from Detroit to Oklahoma City witnessed the charming proposal.

When the plane was being prepared for the flight, pilot Jon Wmerson proposed to his flight attendant girlfriend Lauren Gibbs.

It happened to be the first time the airline-employee couple had ever flown professionally together.

Jon got down on one knee and pulled a ring box out of his pocket as Lauren broke down into happy tears.

She said “Yes.”

After sharing an emotional embrace with his new bride-to-be, Jon jumped back onto the pa system to let the rest of the cabin know what had happened.

