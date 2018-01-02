People jump in 2018’s first ‘Polar Plunge’ at Florida beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — People take a dip at Jacksonville Beach for the first day of the year polar plunge.

Polar Plunge events are held during the winter around the country.

Here’s how it works: Participants dip into a body of water for fun, despite the low temperatures.

In the United States, polar bear plunges are usually held to raise money for a charitable organization.

In Canada, polar bear swims are usually held on New Year’s Day to celebrate the new year.

