CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was seriously injured during a shooting in Clearwater Tuesday night.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a shots fired call at 9:19 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel, located at 22950 US-19 N.

A man was found shot.

He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Police are conducting an investigation into the shooting and the circumstances surrounding it are not known at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: