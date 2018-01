TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State University campus in Tallahassee will be closed Wednesday, due to the threat of severe winter weather.

FSU will close at midnight and remain closed until 5 p.m. Wednesday, when conditions are expected to improve.

All other FSU campuses outside of Tallahassee will be open on Wednesday.

