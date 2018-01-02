Florida braces for unusual winter storm that may bring snow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Schools are closing in parts of Florida as the state braces for an unusual winter storm that could bring a mix of snow and ice across several counties along the state’s northern border.

Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday urged families to be prepared for severe weather that is expected to move through the Panhandle and north Florida overnight.

The governor directed state transportation workers to spray down state bridges and roads with a saline solution in anticipation of the storm.

More than 20 counties have or were planning to open cold weather shelters.

Schools in five districts have already announced they would be closed on Wednesday. The city of Jacksonville announced it was closing its offices out of “an abundance of caution.”

State government offices were expected to be open.

