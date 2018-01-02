Florida braces for unusual winter storm that may bring snow

By Published: Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Schools are closing in parts of Florida as the state braces for an unusual winter storm that could bring a mix of snow and ice across several counties along the state’s northern border.

Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday urged families to be prepared for severe weather that is expected to move through the Panhandle and north Florida overnight.

The governor directed state transportation workers to spray down state bridges and roads with a saline solution in anticipation of the storm.

More than 20 counties have or were planning to open cold weather shelters.

Schools in five districts have already announced they would be closed on Wednesday. The city of Jacksonville announced it was closing its offices out of “an abundance of caution.”

State government offices were expected to be open.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s