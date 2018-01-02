Coquina Key murder suspect arrested, accused of killing 68-year-old man

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police arrested suspected killer Otis Henderson on Tuesday.

Henderson, 44, is accused of killing 68-year-old Paul Dumas just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Dumas’ body was found inside of his home in the 4200 block of Elkcam Boulevard SE.

Dumas’s sister, Elaine Vidinha, 63, was also found badly injured.

Henderson was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after a call for service near 15th Avenue and MLK Street.

He faces one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder int he first degree.