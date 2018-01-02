Coquina Key murder suspect arrested, accused of killing 68-year-old man

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police arrested suspected killer Otis Henderson on Tuesday.

Henderson, 44, is accused of killing 68-year-old Paul Dumas just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Dumas’ body was found inside of his home in the 4200 block of Elkcam Boulevard SE.

Dumas’s sister, Elaine Vidinha, 63, was also found badly injured.

Henderson was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after a call for service near 15th Avenue and MLK Street.

He faces one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder int he first degree.

(Paul Dumas, far left, and Elaine Vidinha, first from right)

