COLD SNAP! Winds make temperatures feel like 15 to 35 degrees in Tampa Bay area

People who braved the cold temperatures in Tampa bundled up before walking out the door.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)  – Grab your jackets, it is a cold one in the Tampa Bay area. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

News Channel 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann says north winds of 10 to 20 mph are making it feel like it’s 15 to 35 degrees outside.

Residents in the Tampa Bay area woke up to cold temperatures this morning. It was 36 degrees in Crystal River and Homosassa around 4 a.m.. People in Clearwater woke up to a chilly 37 degree temperature, in St. Pete it was 43 degrees and it was 40 degrees in Tampa.

Despite the cold temperatures,people were still out trying to get their morning workout in on Bayshore Boulevard.

“I have my ski gloves on, my cold hat, three layers here, and I have my pants on. If I have my pants on it is cold,” said Bob Yee.

News Channel 8 saw other runners braving the cold in just shorts and t-shirts! Our crews out there Tuesday say it is a brutal cold with the wind and it is best to layer up!

Heaters kept people warm at outdoor restaurants in Tampa.

