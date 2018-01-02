Brawl outside of Pinellas County strip club critically injures woman

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A brawl outside of a Pinellas County strip club left a woman critically injured early Monday morning.

Detectives are looking for two men and two women they’re calling persons of interest in the incident outside of the OZ Gentleman’s Club.

According to deputies, the four people got into a fight with Sonny Mendoza, 32, and his girlfriend, Kara Thobe, 35.

Mendoza is already facing charges because he grabbed Thobe during the fight and repeatedly slammed her head into the cement.

He told deputies he thought she was one of the men.

Descriptions of the people of interest are as followed:

Female subject #1 is described as a Hispanic or light skinned black female, medium build, long wavy hair, wearing a tank top with a long sleeve see-through shirt, torn jeans and pointed toed shoes.

Female subject #2 is described as a Hispanic or light skinned black female, medium build, hair pulled back, wearing a jacket, tight pants and glasses.

Male subject #1 is described as a black male, tall, thin build, long dreadlocks or braids, facial hair, wearing a long sleeve shirt, a yellow sleeveless vest jacket, long pants, a large necklace and a Chicago White Sox baseball cap.

There is currently no description for male subject #2.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective James Upton of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 582-6321 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

