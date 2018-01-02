Boil Water Alert in effect in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Boil Water Alert has been issued in Venice.

City officials say there will be a water outage on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City of Venice.

The outage is due to the repair of a potable water main.

The areas affected will be:

509 W. Venice Ave.

512 W. Venice Ave.

520 W. Venice Ave.

521 W. Venice Ave.

524 W. Venice Ave.

The affected area will be required to boil water for consumption only (drinking, cooking) for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded, or use bottled water.

Boil water notices have been distributed and a Code Red phone notification issued.

For more information, please call the Venice Utilities Department at (941) 480-3333.