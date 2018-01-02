Baby born on South Carolina interstate after police chase

(WCBD) – A baby was born in the middle of an interstate in Charleston, South Carolina on New Year’s Day after a police chase.

Baby Anastasia’s parents live in St. George, but planned to deliver the baby at the Medical University of South Carolina campus in downtown Charleston. The baby decided to come about three weeks early, so her parents hit the gas on the interstate to speed up the hour long drive to the hospital.

The baby’s father was going about 90-95 MPH when a police officer came up behind them to pull them over. But Mom Tiffani Von Glahn told him not to stop the car, because she felt the baby coming and was worried about complication with the delivery.

“I was told she was a high risk pregnancy and the way she was sitting at the time, she would’ve gotten stuck and I would’ve had to have a C-section,” said mom Tiffani Von Glahn, “So I was thinking there was no way I could have her naturally.”

Because the car was not pulling over for law enforcement, they switched gears thinking it was a car chase, with multiple police cars joining, exits blocked off, and the cops boxing them in to stop them.

They stopped the car in the middle of the interstate, and the cops sprang into action, putting the father in handcuffs for safety reasons because they said there are people out there that will fake having a pregnant wife.

