Arrest warrant issued for suspect who allegedly killed Tampa man inside Avon Park bar

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a person detectives say shot and killed a Tampa man in an Avon Park bar on Dec. 29.

Ian Jobson, 51, is wanted for first degree murder and firing a weapon in public in connection with the shooting that killed Anthony Mathison, 62.

The shooting occurred inside the Kool Runnings bar, located at 220 Garret Road.

Deputies were called to the scene at 10:53 p.m. and found Mathison on the floor.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jobson is described as being 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

If anyone has any information about Jobson’s whereabouts, contact Detective Jody Stoweres at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anyone who would like to leave an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

