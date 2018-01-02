AMBER Alert issued for 2 Texas girls after their mother found dead

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Police are searching for two girls whose mother was found dead.

Detectives say 44-year-old Terry Miles has 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret and Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, with him.

Miles is also a person of interest in the suspicious death of the girls’ mother, 44-year-old Tonya Bates, who was found dead at her home on Leslie Court in Round Rock.

Miles was Bates’ roommate. Miles is not charged with any crime as of yet but Round Rock police do believe the girls are not with him willingly.

James Reid stumbled upon the crime scene when he came home Sunday night — his neighbor was found dead.

“About a good 12 cop cars, a couple K9’s, they had all this taped off,” said Reid. “I was speechless at first because that never happened next door to where I live. Usually, you hear it, and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s somewhere else.’”

Neighbors on Leslie Court said Sunday night was not the first time police showed up to this home. They said officers were looking around the house two days ago before the woman was found dead inside Sunday night.

“They asked me about her and the kids, and I didn’t know too much,” Reid said. “And then when I told them there was an actual man who lived there with them, I guess that’s when they had more police come in to look around and stuff.”

Several neighbors said the house had even more attention two weeks ago. “The complex people actually did come down here because they had a call come in for a domestic dispute, and they thought it was us,” Reid said. “I was like it’s not us, so I guess it was next door.”

Detectives said Miles may be in New Mexico or Southern Colorado.

Initially investigators believed he was headed to Louisiana where family friends say he used to live. That is also where he was arrested for attempted second degree murder in 2011. NBC affiliate KPLC reported he beat and strangled his then-girlfriend.

Neighbors are hoping the little girls make it home. “I mean at least find the kids safe, hopefully he drops them off somewhere,” said Reid, who is father to three children.

Miles might be driving a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. The vehicle has a hatchback with a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window.

If located, police said to not approach him. Instead, contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516 or 911. Anyone with information on the case can call a tipline at 512-670-5700.