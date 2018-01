TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bundle up and bring your pets inside tonight!

The Wind Chill Advisory will last from tonight through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“Unseasonably cold air and a strong north wind will produce very chilly wind chill values,” said Storm Team 8 meteorologist Ian Oliver.

The entire Tampa Bay area is expected to see the coldest temps of the season.

Click here for your full Storm Team 8 forecast

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: