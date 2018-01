TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The mighty Bucs had their home field transformed today for the Outback Bowl.

An epic time-lapse video shows Raymond James stadium taking on a new look as preparations began for the big game.

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Michigan Wolverines 26-19 in Tampa.

Watch the full video posted on Tampa Sports Authority’s Twitter account above.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD