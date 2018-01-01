Walgreens clerk injured during robbery in Land O’ Lakes

(Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a strong armed robbery that occurred at a Walgreens on State Road 54.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect jumped over the counter and grabbed a box of cigarette cartons.

The man was involved in a physical altercation with the clerk prior to fleeing on foot.

The clerk sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as being six feet tall and of medium build. He was last seen weird a black/grey jacket, grey shorts and a grey hoodie.

He was carrying a brown box of cigarette cartons.

If you can identify the suspect or have more information, call 800-706-2488 and reference case number 18-000032.

